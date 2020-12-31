Home Photos General Coverage Photos All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn 11 Pakistani Hindus killed... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn 11 Pakistani Hindus killed in India in front of Indian High Commission Thu, 31 Dec 2020, 6:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-311220 ISLAMABAD: December 31 - All Pakistan Hindu Punchayat holding protest and condemn 11 Pakistani Hindus killed in India in front of Indian High Commission. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP38-311220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Teachers and students participating in a protest demonstration against the burning the under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles by unknown... Teachers and students participating in a protest demonstration against the burning the under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles by unknown... Nurses staged a protest demonstration for their demands outside Press Cub organised by Covid Nurses Alliance in Provincial Capital