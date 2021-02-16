Home Photos General Coverage Photos All Pakistan Hindu Panchayt holding protest in front of Ministry of Foreign...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAll Pakistan Hindu Panchayt holding protest in front of Ministry of Foreign Affairs for justice of 11 Pakistani migrant Hindus who were killed in Jodhpur, India Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 3:46 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-160221 ISLAMABAD: February 16 - All Pakistan Hindu Panchayt holding protest in front of Ministry of Foreign Affairs for justice of 11 Pakistani migrant Hindus who were killed in Jodhpur, India. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORFebruary 12 – A view of final cricket match between Nawab Shah Cricket Club & Hyderabad cricket teams during All Pakistan S&S T-20 League...Indian activist’s computer hacked to insert incriminating letters on Modi murder plot“Pleased” over Biden admin’s unchanged Kashmir policy: Qureshi