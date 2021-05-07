Alami Muttahida Ulema-o-Mashaikh Council members holding a rally on Al-Quds Day - the last Friday of Ramazan-to condemn the Israeli atrocities against Palestinian Muslims and the occupation of Palestine
APP53-070521 PESHAWAR: May 07  Alami Muttahida Ulema-o-Mashaikh Council members holding a rally on Al-Quds Day - the last Friday of Ramazan-to condemn the Israeli atrocities against Palestinian Muslims and the occupation of Palestine. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
