Alami Muttahida Ulema-o-Mashaikh Council members holding a rally on Al-Quds Day – the last Friday of Ramazan-to condemn the Israeli atrocities against Palestinian Muslims and the occupation of Palestine

Fri, 7 May 2021, 8:23 PM

APP53-070521 PESHAWAR: May 07 Alami Muttahida Ulema-o-Mashaikh Council members holding a rally on Al-Quds Day - the last Friday of Ramazan-to condemn the Israeli atrocities against Palestinian Muslims and the occupation of Palestine. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum