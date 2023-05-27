Alamgiri Darwaza, also known locally as Shahi Qila, is located in the city of Lahore in the Punjab province of Pakistan. This fort is located at the north-west corner of the city. Although the history of this fort dates back to ancient times, it was rebuilt by the Mughal emperor Akbar Azam (1605-1556 AD), while generations after Akbar continued to renovate it. So this fort looks like a very wonderful example of Mughal architecture and tradition. Some of the famous places within the fort include, Alamgiri Darwaza. In 1981, UNESCO declared this fort as a World Heritage Site along with Shalamar Bagh