PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Alama Abid Hussain Najafi addressing to Shahadat Conference at Bahawalpur Lungar Husaini Imambargah. Tue, 9 Aug 2022, 7:11 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP23-090822 BAHAWALPUR: August 09 - Alama Abid Hussain Najafi addressing to Shahadat Conference at Bahawalpur Lungar Husaini Imambargah. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP23-090822 BAHAWALPUR: APP24-090822 BAHAWALPUR: August 09 – A large number of people attending the Aashura Procession on the 10th of Moharram-ul-Haram. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP25-090822 BAHAWALPUR: August 09 – A large number of people attending the Aashura Procession on the 10th of Moharram-ul-Haram. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP26-090822 BAHAWALPUR: August 09 – People affering Duaa at the graveyard of their loved ones on the eve of 10th of Moharram-ul-Haram. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari