Air Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan offering Fateha after laying floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal on the occasion of Pakistan Day

Home Photos General Coverage Photos Air Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan offering Fateha after laying floral wreath at...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAir Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan offering Fateha after laying floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal on the occasion of Pakistan Day Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 6:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-230321 LAHORE: March 23 Representatives of Pakistan Air Force and Rangers posing in a group photograph on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Amir KhanAPP14-230321APP16-230321APP17-230321ALSO READ Representatives of armed forces coming to lay floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan DayRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAmbassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and his spouse cutting a cake to mark Pakistan National DayAmbassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi addressing at flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan National DayAmbassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, H.E. Bilal Hayee hoisting Pakistans flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day