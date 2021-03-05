Home Photos General Coverage Photos Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAir Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force and Air Marshal Sufarshana Karagoda Pathirana, Commander Sri Lanka Air Force during CAS visit Fri, 5 Mar 2021, 10:39 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-050321 SRI LANKA: March 05 - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force and Air Marshal Sufarshana Karagoda Pathirana, Commander Sri Lanka Air Force during CAS visit. APPAPP57-050321SRI LANKA: March 05 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force writing his remarks in visitors book during official visit to SLAF headquarters. APPAPP54-050321SRI LANKA: March 05 – President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa presenting book titled ”Iron Wings of Glory” to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force during the book launching ceremony. APPAPP55-050321SRI LANKA: March 05 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force reviewing guard of honour during his visit to Air Force Headquarters. APPAPP56-050321SRI LANKA: March 05 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force interacting with General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lanka Army during CAS visit. APPALSO READ A view of final match between Gilgit and Balochistan special handball team players during first National Wheelchair Handball Championship 2021 at University of AgricultureRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAir Chief calls on Commander SLAFAir Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force along with the distinction holders during the passing out parade...Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force awarding best performance trophy for foreign trainee, to LAC MD...