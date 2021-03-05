Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force and Air Marshal Sufarshana Karagoda Pathirana, Commander Sri Lanka Air Force during CAS visit
APP53-050321 SRI LANKA: March 05 - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force and Air Marshal Sufarshana Karagoda Pathirana, Commander Sri Lanka Air Force during CAS visit. APP
SRI LANKA: March 05 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force writing his remarks in visitors book during official visit to SLAF headquarters. APP
SRI LANKA: March 05 – President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa presenting book titled ”Iron Wings of Glory” to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force during the book launching ceremony. APP
SRI LANKA: March 05 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force reviewing guard of honour during his visit to Air Force Headquarters. APP
SRI LANKA: March 05 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force interacting with General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lanka Army during CAS visit. APP

