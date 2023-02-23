Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry presenting insignia to Shahera Shahid, Federal Secretary Information and Chief Guest of Honor Exhibition Pre-Launch Ceremony at ICCI

APP77-230223 ISLAMABAD: February 23 – Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry presenting insignia to Shahera Shahid, Federal Secretary Information and Chief Guest of Honor Exhibition Pre-Launch Ceremony at ICCI. APP/MOS
APP77-230223 ISLAMABAD:

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President Arif Alvi addressing the ceremony of showcasing “Ehsaas 2047 Documentary” at Awan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the speakers of the 3rd International Public Health Conference and the administration of Khyber Medical University

President for proactive role of political leadership, media to creating awareness on non-communicable diseases

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the 3rd International Public Health Conference at Khyber Medical University

President pays rich tributes to sacrifices of security forces, KP police

President Dr. Arif Alvi being briefed about the overall security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Chief Minister House

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with Pakistan's National women’s Football Team, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with Pakistan's National Men’s Football Team, at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Ms. Fareena Mazhar, Federal Secretary Ministry of Culture & Heritage inaugurating the exhibition of the Sindh Chapter at the National Museum

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with the participants of the seminar on ''Out of School children in Islamabad Challenges and Way Forward'' organized by the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services

President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the seminar on ''Out of School Children in Islamabad Challenges and Way Forward'', organized by the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services

President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with a delegation of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (J&K) led by Mahmood Ahmad Sagar, which called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr

A delegation of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (J&K) led by Mahmood Ahmad Sagar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr

