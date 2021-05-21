Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat activists participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat activists participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza Fri, 21 May 2021, 8:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-210521 PESHAWAR: May 21 - Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat activists participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Pakistan welcomes Israel-Hamas truce, saying Palestine's occupation must end RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from different walks of life participating in a protest demonstration against Israels attacks on Gaza at Zila Council Chowk People from different walks of life participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza at Committee Chowk People from different walks of life participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of National Press Club Paid Advertisements