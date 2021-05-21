Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat activists participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza

#CPEC gives new dimension to Sino-Pak ties: Fawad



#APPNews #PakChinaFriendship #Celebrating7Decades #PakChinaAt70 @fawadchaudhry @PakinChina_ @MFA_China @zlj517 @CathayPak @MoIB_Official @CPEC_Official @CPEC_CSCEC



https://app.com.pk/national/cpec-gives-new-dimension-to-sino-pak-ties-fawad/ via @appcsocialmedia