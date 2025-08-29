Friday, August 29, 2025
AZAKHEL: Aug 29 - Afghan refugee families prepare for repatriation at the UNHCR centre ahead of Pakistan’s Sept 1 deadline. APP/SYR
AZAKHEL: August 29 – Loaded trucks stand ready with Afghan refugee families with their belongings at a UNHCR center, preparing to return to Afghanistan before Pakistan’s September 1 repatriation deadline. APP/SYR/ABB/SSH
AZAKHEL: August 29 – Afghan refugee families are preparing to return to their homeland Afghanistan at a UNHCR facility in Pakistan after more than four decades, ahead of the September 1 deadline. APP/SYR/ABB/SSH
