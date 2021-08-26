Afghan refugee children playing cricket outside their houses at Afghan refugees settlement in the outskirts of the city

APP07-260821 ISLAMABAD: August 26 - Afghan refugee children playing cricket outside their houses at Afghan refugees settlement in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP07-260821

APP08-260821
ISLAMABAD: August 26 – An Afghan refugee vendor selling traditional spicy fruit chat to children at her setup in a street at Afghan refugees settlement in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP09-260821
ISLAMABAD: August 26 – Afghan refugee children filling their pots with clean drinking water through a hand pump at Afghan refugees settlement in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia

