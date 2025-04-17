26.6 C
APP73-170425 ISLAMABAD: April 17 - Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi presents a traditional gift to Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan — a gesture of goodwill to strengthen bilateral trade and cultural ties. APP/ABB
