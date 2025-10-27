– Advocate General Punjab, Amjad Pervez, in a group photograph during a reception hosted in honor of the Advocate Generals who served from 1980 to 2025. On this occasion, former Justices of the Supreme Court Mr. Sheikh Riaz Ahmad, Mr. Khalil ur Rehman Ramday, and former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Tassadaq Hussain Jilani, as well as sitting Justice of the Lahore High Court Mr. Shahid Karim and Ms. Asma Hamid, participated in the session held at the Advocate General Punjab Office.
