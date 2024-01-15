Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Air Marshal (retd) Farhat Hussain Khan meets with Ambassador of Iraq in Pakistan, H.E. Hamid Abbas Lafta to discuss issues of mutual interest at Embassy of Iraq
