Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education Mashal Yousafzai addressing during the closing ceremony of Child Protection Case Management Foundation Training for District Child Protection Units.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education Mashal Yousafzai addressing during the closing ceremony of Child Protection Case Management Foundation Training for District Child Protection Units.
APP29-160524 PESHAWAR: May 16 - Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education Mashal Yousafzai addressing during the closing ceremony of Child Protection Case Management Foundation Training for District Child Protection Units.
Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education Mashal Yousafzai addressing during the closing ceremony of Child Protection Case Management Foundation Training for District Child Protection Units.
APP29-160524
PESHAWAR: May 16 – Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education Mashal Yousafzai addressing during the closing ceremony of Child Protection Case Management Foundation Training for District Child Protection Units.

APP30-160524
PESHAWAR: May 16 – Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education Mashal Yousafzai presenting a souvenir to Chief Field Office UNICEF Radoslaw Rzehak during the closing ceremony of Child Protection Case Management Foundation Training for District Child Protection Units.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education Mashal Yousafzai addressing during the closing ceremony of Child Protection Case Management Foundation Training for District Child Protection Units.
APP31-160524
PESHAWAR: May 16 – Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education Mashal Yousafzai and Chief Field Office UNICEF Radoslaw Rzehak in a group photo with other officials and participants during the closing ceremony of Child Protection Case Management Foundation Training for District Child Protection Units. 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services