PESHAWAR: May 16 – Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education Mashal Yousafzai presenting a souvenir to Chief Field Office UNICEF Radoslaw Rzehak during the closing ceremony of Child Protection Case Management Foundation Training for District Child Protection Units.
Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education Mashal Yousafzai addressing during the closing ceremony of Child Protection Case Management Foundation Training for District Child Protection Units.
