Tuesday, October 21, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosAdvisor to Sheikha Latifa Muhammad and partner of AFAQ Group Dubai, Ayesha...
PhotosNational Photos

Advisor to Sheikha Latifa Muhammad and partner of AFAQ Group Dubai, Ayesha A. Syed meets Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori at the Governor House.

APP67-211025 KARACHI: October 21 - Advisor to Sheikha Latifa Muhammad and partner of AFAQ Group Dubai, Ayesha A. Syed meets Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori at the Governor House. APP/TZD/ABB
9
- Advertisement -
Advisor to Sheikha Latifa Muhammad and partner of AFAQ Group Dubai, Ayesha A. Syed meets Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori at the Governor House.
APP67-211025
KARACHI: October 21 – 
Advisor to Sheikha Latifa Muhammad and partner of AFAQ Group Dubai, Ayesha A. Syed meets Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori at the Governor House.
APP68-211025
KARACHI: October 21 – Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori is addressing the students of IT classes at the Governor House. On this occasion, Advisor to Sheikha Latifa Muhammad and partner of AFAQ Group Dubai, Ayesha A. Syed is also present. APP/TZD/ABB
Advisor to Sheikha Latifa Muhammad and partner of AFAQ Group Dubai, Ayesha A. Syed meets Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori at the Governor House.
APP69-211025
KARACHI: October 21 – Advisor to Sheikha Latifa Muhammad and partner of AFAQ Group Dubai, Ayesha A. Syed expresses pleasant surprise by ringing the Hope Bell installed outside Gate Number One of the Governor House. APP/TZD/ABB
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan