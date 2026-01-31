Saturday, January 31, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAdvisor to Finance Minister Khurrum Shehzad speaking during a panel discussion on...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Advisor to Finance Minister Khurrum Shehzad speaking during a panel discussion on ‘Improving Access, Data, and Local Decision-Making’ at an event titled ‘Decentralizing Climate Action: Unlocking Local Governments Role in Climate Finance’ at IBA City Campus

Advisor to Finance Minister Khurrum Shehzad speaking during a panel discussion on 'Improving Access, Data, and Local Decision-Making' at an event titled 'Decentralizing Climate Action: Unlocking Local Governments Role in Climate Finance' at IBA City Campus
APP29-310126 KARACHI: January 31 – Advisor to Finance Minister Khurrum Shehzad speaking during a panel discussion on 'Improving Access, Data, and Local Decision-Making' at an event titled 'Decentralizing Climate Action: Unlocking Local Governments Role in Climate Finance' at IBA City Campus. APP/SDQ/ABB/FHA
7
- Advertisement -
Advisor to Finance Minister Khurrum Shehzad speaking during a panel discussion on 'Improving Access, Data, and Local Decision-Making' at an event titled 'Decentralizing Climate Action: Unlocking Local Governments Role in Climate Finance' at IBA City Campus
APP29-310126
KARACHI
Advisor to Finance Minister Khurrum Shehzad speaking during a panel discussion on 'Improving Access, Data, and Local Decision-Making' at an event titled 'Decentralizing Climate Action: Unlocking Local Governments Role in Climate Finance' at IBA City Campus
APP30-310126
KARACHI 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan