PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Advisor to CM on Youth Affairs Prof. Dr. Riaz Anwar in a group photo with winning teams and other participants during Jashn-e-Baharan Sports Festival at Government City Girls College Tue, 21 Mar 2023, 8:34 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP36-210323 PESHAWAR: March 21 - Advisor to CM on Youth Affairs Prof. Dr. Riaz Anwar in a group photo with winning teams and other participants during Jashn-e-Baharan Sports Festival at Government City Girls College. APP/SYR/MAF/TZD/ZID APP36-210323 PESHAWAR