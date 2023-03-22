PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Adviser to CM for Information Mitha Khan Kakar hands over bike keys to hawkers at DGPR Office Wed, 22 Mar 2023, 7:28 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP52-220323 QUETTA: March 22 - Adviser to CM for Information Mitha Khan Kakar hands over bike keys to hawkers at DGPR Office. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA APP52-220323 QUETTA: APP53-220323 QUETTA: March 22 – Adviser to CM for Information Mitha Khan Kakar talking to media persons after handing over bike keys to hawkers at DGPR Office. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA APP54-220323 QUETTA: March 22 – Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar addressing at Khuli Kehchari (Open Court) in Pishin. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA