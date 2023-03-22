Adviser to CM for Information Mitha Khan Kakar hands over bike keys to hawkers at DGPR Office

Adviser to CM for Information Mitha Khan Kakar hands over bike keys to hawkers at DGPR Office
APP52-220323 QUETTA: March 22 - Adviser to CM for Information Mitha Khan Kakar hands over bike keys to hawkers at DGPR Office. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA
<em>Adviser to CM for Information Mitha Khan Kakar hands over bike keys to hawkers at DGPR Office</em>
APP52-220323 QUETTA:
<em>Adviser to CM for Information Mitha Khan Kakar hands over bike keys to hawkers at DGPR Office</em>
APP53-220323 QUETTA: March 22 – Adviser to CM for Information Mitha Khan Kakar talking to media persons after handing over bike keys to hawkers at DGPR Office. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA
<em>Adviser to CM for Information Mitha Khan Kakar hands over bike keys to hawkers at DGPR Office</em>
APP54-220323 QUETTA: March 22 – Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar addressing at Khuli Kehchari (Open Court) in Pishin. APP/MNN/TZD/FHA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR