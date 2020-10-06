ADEN: October 06 - PNS Zulfiqar participating in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship Onami as part of international efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of international shipping. APP
