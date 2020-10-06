Home Photos General Coverage Photos ADEN: October 06 – PNS Zulfiqar participating in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ADEN: October 06 – PNS Zulfiqar participating in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship Onami as part of international efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of international shipping. APP Tue, 6 Oct 2020, 10:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-06 ADEN: October 06 - PNS Zulfiqar participating in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship Onami as part of international efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of international shipping. APP APP50-06 ALSO READ ADEN: October 06 - PNS Zulfiqar participating in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship Onami as part of international efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of international shipping. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ADEN: October 06 – PNS Zulfiqar participating in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship Onami as part of international... Interior minister appreciates provincial governments for foolproof security arrangements on Ashura KARACHI: August 29 Security personnel high alert during the 9th Muharram procession at M A Jinnah road. Muharram, the first month of the...