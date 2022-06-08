PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Additional Secretary- Incharge (IT & Telecom) Mohsin Mushtaq in a meeting with delegation of Japanese Association of Commerce & Industry at Ministry of IT Wed, 8 Jun 2022, 5:10 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP16-080622 ISLAMABAD: June 08 - Additional Secretary- Incharge (IT & Telecom) Mohsin Mushtaq in a meeting with delegation of Japanese Association of Commerce & Industry at Ministry of IT. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP16-080622 ISLAMABAD