Home Photos General Coverage Photos Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Assistant Inspector General Imran Shoukat pining badges of DSP to Inspector after promotion at AIG Office Wed, 5 May 2021, 9:57 PM APP23-050521 MULTAN: May 05 - Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Assistant Inspector General Imran Shoukat pining badges of DSP to Inspector after promotion at AIG Office. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP24-050521MULTAN: May 05 – Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan addressing to DSPs after promotion at AIG Office. APP photo by Safdar Abbas