Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Assistant Inspector General Imran Shoukat pining badges of DSP to Inspector after promotion at AIG Office
APP23-050521 MULTAN: May 05 - Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan and Assistant Inspector General Imran Shoukat pining badges of DSP to Inspector after promotion at AIG Office. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP24-050521
MULTAN: May 05 – Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan addressing to DSPs after promotion at AIG Office. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

ALSO READ  Workers busy in frying traditional food item Pakora for customers outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR