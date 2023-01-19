PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Additional IG Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan addressing the 34 undertraine ASP’s of Police department about on geographical and social aspects of South Punjab Thu, 19 Jan 2023, 8:26 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP52-190123 MULTAN: January 19 - Additional IG Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan addressing the 34 undertraine ASP's of Police department about on geographical and social aspects of South Punjab. APP/QSM/MAF/TZD/MOS APP52-190123 MULTAN APP53-190123 MULTAN