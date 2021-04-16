Home Photos General Coverage Photos Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Habib,Jail and Superintendent Ishtiaq Gul listening... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Habib,Jail and Superintendent Ishtiaq Gul listening the problems of the prisoners at District Jail Hospital Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 11:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-160521 SIALKOT: April 16 - Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Habib,Jail and Superintendent Ishtiaq Gul listening the problems of the prisoners at District Jail Hospital. APP Photo by Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Accountant General Manzoor Ahmed Kayani (PAAS) addressing to first ever Khuli Kachehri at AGPR Head Office Chief Commissioner RTO Muhammad Abid Raza Bodla and Commissioner Inland Revenue Mrs. Zahida Sarfraz hearing problems of business community, pertaining to taxes during an... Additional Sessions &Judge Muhammad Shafique checking the food of prisoners during his visit to District Jail