Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Habib,Jail and Superintendent Ishtiaq Gul listening the problems of the prisoners at District Jail Hospital
APP51-160521 SIALKOT: April 16 - Additional District and Sessions Judge Amir Habib,Jail and Superintendent Ishtiaq Gul listening the problems of the prisoners at District Jail Hospital. APP Photo by Munir Butt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR