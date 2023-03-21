PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Additional amount for the Japanese Grant aid for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan City worth of JPY760 million was signed by Dr.Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Mr. Ito Takeshi, Minister, Embassy of Japan Tue, 21 Mar 2023, 8:47 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP37-210323 ISLAMABAD: March 21 - Additional amount for the Japanese Grant aid for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan City worth of JPY760 million was signed by Dr.Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Mr. Ito Takeshi, Minister, Embassy of Japan. APP/MAF/TZD/ZID APP37-210323 ISLAMABAD