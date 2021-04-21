Home Photos Feature Photos Addict persons sleeping in a miserable condition on a heap of garbage... PhotosFeature Photos Addict persons sleeping in a miserable condition on a heap of garbage after taking drugs near Peer Sher Road Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 7:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-210421 LARKANA: April 21 Addict persons sleeping in a miserable condition on a heap of garbage after taking drugs near Peer Sher Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of garbage in Nou Bahar Canal polluting water and creating environmental hazards, needs attention of the concerned authorities Gypsy people searching valuables from the garbage A view of tricycle rickshaw on the way loaded with valuables items collected from heaps of garbage