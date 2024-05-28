ADCG Dr Shahab Aslam and CEO Waste Management Company Rauf Ahmed jointly led a walk on the occasion of Yom e Takbeer at Zilla Council Chowk

ADCG Dr Shahab Aslam and CEO Waste Management Company Rauf Ahmed jointly led a walk on the occasion of Yom e Takbeer at Zilla Council Chowk
APP05-280524 FAISALABAD: May 28 - ADCG Dr Shahab Aslam and CEO Waste Management Company Rauf Ahmed jointly led a walk on the occasion of Yom e Takbeer at Zilla Council Chowk. APP/TWR/ABB
ADCG Dr Shahab Aslam and CEO Waste Management Company Rauf Ahmed jointly led a walk on the occasion of Yom e Takbeer at Zilla Council Chowk
APP05-280524
FAISALABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services