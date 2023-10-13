Activists of TLP participating in a rally while thousands of people protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel’s siege and fierce bombing on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas attacks

QUETTA: October 13- Activists of TLP participating in a rally while thousands of people protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel's siege and fierce bombing on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas attacks.
QUETTA: October 13-

