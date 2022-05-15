Activists of Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) staged a rally for marking 74 years of Nakba (Israel’s creation) at the Press Club

Activists of Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) staged a rally for marking 74 years of Nakba (Israel's creation) at the Press Club
APP39-150522 KARACHI: May 15 - Activists of Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) staged a rally for marking 74 years of Nakba (Israel's creation) at the Press Club. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
Activists of Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) staged a rally for marking 74 years of Nakba (Israel's creation) at the Press Club
APP39-150522 KARACHI
Activists of Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) staged a rally for marking 74 years of Nakba (Israel's creation) at the Press Club
APP40-150522 KARACHI: May 15 – Activists of Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) staged a rally for marking 74 years of Nakba (Israel’s creation) at the Press Club. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi