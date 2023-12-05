Activists of Civil Society holding Palestine Flags and placards during a protest demonstration to show solidarity with the people of Palestine and take part in an anti-Israel demonstration at Liberty Chowk
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.