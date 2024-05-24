Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at a lunch hosted in his honour by MPA Malik Wasif Mazhar Rawn.

Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at a lunch hosted in his honour by MPA Malik Wasif Mazhar Rawn.
APP56-240524 MULTAN: May 24 - Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at a lunch hosted in his honour by MPA Malik Wasif Mazhar Rawn.
Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at a lunch hosted in his honour by MPA Malik Wasif Mazhar Rawn.
APP56-240524
MULTAN: May 24 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services