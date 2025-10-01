Wednesday, October 1, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosActing President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani presents a formal invitation to the...
PhotosNational Photos

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani presents a formal invitation to the Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic, Dr. Ramez Alraee, inviting the Speaker of the Syrian Parliament to participate in the forthcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) scheduled for November, 2025.

APP01-011025 ISLAMABAD: October 01 - Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani presents a formal invitation to the Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic, Dr. Ramez Alraee, inviting the Speaker of the Syrian Parliament to participate in the forthcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) scheduled for November, 2025. APP/TZD
8
- Advertisement -
Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani presents a formal invitation to the Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic, Dr. Ramez Alraee, inviting the Speaker of the Syrian Parliament to participate in the forthcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) scheduled for November, 2025.
APP01-011025
ISLAMABAD: October 01 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan