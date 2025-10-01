Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani presents a formal invitation to the Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic, Dr. Ramez Alraee, inviting the Speaker of the Syrian Parliament to participate in the forthcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) scheduled for November, 2025.
