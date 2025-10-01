- Advertisement -
Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani being received at the Governor House by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.
RELATED ARTICLES
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.
Contact us: news@app.com.pk
Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan