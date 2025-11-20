- Advertisement -
Acting President of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani offered condolences and participated in the Fateha for the mother of Federal Minister/ Chairman Kashmir Committee, Rana Qasim Noon, at his residence
