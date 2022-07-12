PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Acting Governor Sindh Aaga Siraj Ahmad Khan Durrani offering Fateha at the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of Eidul Azha at Ghari Khudda Bakhsh Tue, 12 Jul 2022, 12:08 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP45-110722 LARKANA: July 11 - Acting Governor Sindh Aaga Siraj Ahmad Khan Durrani offering Fateha at the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of Eidul Azha at Ghari Khudda Bakhsh. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro LARKANA