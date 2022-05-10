PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Acting Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Wazir Shakeel presenting souvenir to Ex Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Syed Arshad Hussain during farewell Tue, 10 May 2022, 10:55 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP55-100522 GILGIT: May 10 - Acting Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Wazir Shakeel presenting souvenir to Ex Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Syed Arshad Hussain during farewell. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP55-100522 GILGIT