Acting Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Wazir Shakeel presenting souvenir to Ex Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Syed Arshad Hussain during farewell

Acting Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Wazir Shakeel presenting souvenir to Ex Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Syed Arshad Hussain during farewell
APP55-100522 GILGIT: May 10 - Acting Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Wazir Shakeel presenting souvenir to Ex Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Syed Arshad Hussain during farewell. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
Acting Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Wazir Shakeel presenting souvenir to Ex Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court Syed Arshad Hussain during farewell
APP55-100522 GILGIT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR