Accountant General Manzoor Ahmed Kayani (PAAS) addressing to first ever Khuli Kachehri at AGPR Head Office Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 8:40 PM

APP04-150321 ISLAMABAD: March 15 - Accountant General Manzoor Ahmed Kayani (PAAS) addressing to first ever Khuli Kachehri at AGPR Head Office. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

APP05-150321ISLAMABAD: March 15 – Accountant General Manzoor Ahmed Kayani (PAAS) listening, problems and receiving applications from people during first ever Khuli Kachehri at AGPR Head Office. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk