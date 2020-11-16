Home Photos General Coverage Photos Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce & Investment received... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce & Investment received by H.E. Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Afghan Minister for Industry and Commerce and H.E. Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistans Ambassador to Afghanistan at Hamid Karzai International Airport Mon, 16 Nov 2020, 9:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-161120 KABUL: November 16 - Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce & Investment received by H.E. Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Afghan Minister for Industry and Commerce and H.E. Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistans Ambassador to Afghanistan at Hamid Karzai International Airport. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) (VIA ZOOM) LAHORE: November 11 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri addressing at Chamber of Commerce and Industry. APP SIALKOT: November 11 – A group photo of Abid Hussain, Trade Commissioner Embassy of Belgium at Chamber of Commerce. APP Photo by Munir Butt