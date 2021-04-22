Home Photos Feature Photos A youngster wearing protective mask coming out after purchasing wheat flour bags... PhotosFeature Photos A youngster wearing protective mask coming out after purchasing wheat flour bags from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 10:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-220421 MULTAN: April 22 - A youngster wearing protective mask coming out after purchasing wheat flour bags from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ A large number of people purchasing daily commodities on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people purchasing daily commodities on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road A large number of people purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road A stall holder displaying mutton on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad