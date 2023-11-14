A youngster selects sunglass from road side setup

- Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairing a meeting with the Provincial Ministers and Awami Action Committee regarding the issue of subsidized wheat at CM Secretariat
- Caretaker Minister for Local Govt, Housing Town Planning & Rehabilitation Mubeen Jumani addresses media persons at Karachi Press Club
- Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah in a meeting with Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi at Governor House
- Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan Chairing over the high level meeting regarding the purchase of Land for the Dasu Dam and hearing the effecties problems
- Malaysian ambassador calls on Amb. Amna Baloch
Pakistan's National News Agency