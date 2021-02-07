Home Photos Feature Photos A youngster pushing handcart loaded with fruits and vegetables after purchasing from... PhotosFeature Photos A youngster pushing handcart loaded with fruits and vegetables after purchasing from Sunday Bazaar Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 6:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-070221 ISLAMABAD: February 07 A youngster pushing handcart loaded with fruits and vegetables after purchasing from Sunday Bazaar. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh ALSO READ People busy in selecting and purchasing old shoes displayed by vendors at Sunday Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People busy in selecting and purchasing old shoes displayed by vendors at Sunday Bazaar Mobile vendors displaying fruit and vegetables to attract the customers at a roadside A vendor displaying ladies footwear to attract the customers at Sunday Bazaar