A young vendor selling local dish Mamtu during event to mark Pakistan Day and Jashn-e-Baharan Festival at local park Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 9:47 PM APP52-230321 GILGIT: March 23 Artists performing traditional dance during event to mark Pakistan Day and Jashn-e-Baharan Festival at local park. APP photo by Asim Abbas Shigri Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at the Pakistan High Commission Students singing national song during function to celebrate Pakistan Day Police official giving flowers to front line heath workers during Pakistan Day celebrations at Civil Hospital