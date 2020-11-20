Home Photos Feature Photos A young vendor displaying roasted sweet potatoes to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A young vendor displaying roasted sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his hand cart Fri, 20 Nov 2020, 8:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-201120 MULTAN: November 20 - A young vendor displaying roasted sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his hand cart. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP23-201120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying roasted sweet potatoes to attract the customers at his setup A vender displaying sweet potatoes to attract the customers at Patha Mindi Road RAWALPINDI: September 03 – A vendor under the cover of umbrella displaying sweet potatoes to attract customers at Iqbal Road. APP photo by Abid...