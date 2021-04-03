Home Photos Feature Photos A young vendor displaying mosquito protective nets for children to attract the... PhotosFeature Photos A young vendor displaying mosquito protective nets for children to attract the customers at his roadside setup Sat, 3 Apr 2021, 7:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-030421 RAWALPINDI: April 03 A young vendor displaying mosquito protective nets for children to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP26-030421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A young vendor selling balloons decorating with lights to customer MULTAN: October 25 – Young vendor displays eagle to attract the customers near Rasheed Abad. APP photo by Safdar Abbas FAISALABAD,Aug 11:A young vendor displaying national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations- APP photo by Tasawar Abbas