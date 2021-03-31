Home Photos General Coverage Photos A young vendor displaying and selling facemasks to vehicle drivers PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A young vendor displaying and selling facemasks to vehicle drivers Wed, 31 Mar 2021, 9:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-310321 KARACHI: March 31 A young vendor displaying and selling facemasks to vehicle drivers. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP43-310321 APP44-310321 APP45-310321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying mosquito protective nets to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying mosquito protective nets to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying facemasks to attract the customers to protect from corona virus