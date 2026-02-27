Friday, February 27, 2026
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA young vendor arranges freshly cut sugarcane pieces at his roadside stall...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A young vendor arranges freshly cut sugarcane pieces at his roadside stall to attract customers in the city.

APP07-270226 MULTAN: February 27 – A young vendor arranges freshly cut sugarcane pieces at his roadside stall to attract customers in the city. APP/TVE/MAF/FHA/SSH
36
A young vendor arranges freshly cut sugarcane pieces at his roadside stall to attract customers in the city.
APP07-270226
MULTAN: February 27 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan