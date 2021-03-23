A young girl holder national flag while participating in rally in connection with Pakistan Day in front of Press Club
APP28-230321 HYDERABAD: February 23  DIG Police Sharjeel Kharal, Station Commander Brigadier Kashif Chaudhry cutting cake on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Gymkhana. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP27-230321

APP28-230321

APP29-230321

ALSO READ  BHF to observe Pakistan Day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR