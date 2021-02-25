Home Photos Feature Photos A young girl cleaning the windscreen of vehicle at traffic signal to...PhotosFeature PhotosA young girl cleaning the windscreen of vehicle at traffic signal to earn livelihood to support her family Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 4:17 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-250221 ISLAMABAD: February 25 A young girl cleaning the windscreen of vehicle at traffic signal to earn livelihood to support her family. APP photo by Sadia HaidariAPP01-250221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn elderly woman vendor waiting for customer to sell hens for livelihoodA vendor busy in preparing Miswak (traditional tooth brush) at Clock Tower Chowk to sell them and earn livelihoodGypsy girls displaying duster to attract the vehicle’s driver to earn for livelihood