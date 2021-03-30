Home Photos Feature Photos A young beggar asking for mercy from a motorist at Marrir Chowk PhotosFeature Photos A young beggar asking for mercy from a motorist at Marrir Chowk Tue, 30 Mar 2021, 5:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-300321 RAWALPINDI: March 30 - A young beggar asking for mercy from a motorist at Marrir Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia APP07-300321 ALSO READ A kite picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy in a canal RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A kite picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy in a canal A bird picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy at Naranwala Road Kites picking meat pieces thrown by people as mercy